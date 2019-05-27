Dulwich College Seoul Hosts Founder’s Day 2019

Dulwich College Seoul Head of Art Shelley Swain (right) shows off her students' sustainability-themed work to Bea Johnson.

Dulwich College Seoul (DCSL) held its Founder’s Day celebration on May 25 at its Seocho campus. Over 700 students, parents, faculty and friends enjoyed a range of entertainment, from professional musicians to student groups, as well as games, food and drink at the event under the themes of “400 Years” and “Zero Waste.”

“Our parent school, Dulwich College was founded in London in 1619 – giving us a tremendous opportunity to celebrate 400 years of heritage with them this year,” remarked Graeme Salt, headmaster at Dulwich College Seoul. “A sustainability theme for our Founder’s Day is also appropriate as we look back proudly upon our heritage and the sound foundations that provides for us as we look forward to playing our part in protecting and shaping the future.”

In addition to the entertainment and games, this year’s celebration featured a “Dulwich Has Got Talent” competition and great food from all around the world provided by local vendors. There were also sustainability learning areas and a zero-waste spirit which included no single-use plastic, lots of washing up and careful choices of materials.

Bea Johnson, the world-renowned founder of the “Zero Waste Home” movement, makes a presentation sponsored by the Seorae Global Village Center on her movement to the local community at Dulwich College Seoul.

In line with the zero-waste theme, Dulwich College Seoul provided the venue for a presentation by Seocho District’s Seorae Global Village Center special guest Bea Johnson, the world-renowned founder of the “Zero Waste Home” movement. To a full house, Ms. Johnson showed how her family manages to create a mere pint of trash a year, providing a lifestyle example for all.

“Founder’s Day is the school’s biggest community event of the year,” said Salt. “While a fun and entertaining occasion, our hope this year is to remind everyone, especially our students, of the importance of minimizing waste and leaving a better world for future generations.”

Dulwich College International (DCI) was established to bring the Dulwich education to students around the world and is now one of the fastest growing U.K. independent school networks. Dulwich College Seoul opened in 2010, steadily expanded the roll book to accommodate over 650 students from age 3 to age 18, with over 40 different nationalities represented in diverse student body.