New Hanjin Chairman to Host IATA General Annual Meeting in Seoul Next Month

Hanjin Group’s new chairman Cho Won-tae, who was confirmed by the Korean Fair Trade Commission as the group’s ultimate decision maker, will debut on the international stage as chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to be held in Seoul next month.



Korean Air announced on May 16 that Cho would be officially elected as chairman of the Annual General Meeting in the opening ceremony at COEX, Seoul, on June 2. The IATA Seoul Annual General Meeting will be held under the auspices of Korean Air from June 1 to 3.

The IATA is an international cooperation organization set up by private airlines from around the world in 1945. Currently, 287 private airlines from 120 countries are its members. The IATA Annual General Meeting is the largest aviation industry conference in the world and is referred to as the aviation industry’s United Nations Meeting. The event has been attended by more than 1,000 VIPs including heads and executives of major airlines around the world, aircraft makers and aviation-related companies.

Hanjin Group’s late chairman Cho Yang-ho, who passed away last month, took the lead in hosting the IATA Annual General Meeting in Korea for the first time. The group’s new chairman will serve as chairman of the annual general meeting as he is the CEO of the hosting company and is expected to build friendship with key figures in the international airline industry and share opinions on major pending issues in the aviation industry.