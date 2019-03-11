Nexen Tire to Complete Central Research Institute in Seoul in First Half of 2019

A view of Nexen Tire’s factory in Zatec, the Czech Republic

Nexen Tire will have four global bases when the Magok Central Research Institute is completed in the first half of 2019. The tire company has moved its research and development (R&D) centers in Europe and the United States to bigger buildings. In September of 2018, its European R&D center and sales and marketing divisions which had been located separately in Germany were relocated to a newly built building. Nexen Tire also completed a new R&D center building in the United States in December of last year.

Moreover, its European plant in Zatec, the Czech Republic, has started its trial operation. The Czech factory is expected to play an important role in the company's future growth by producing about 12 million tires per year.

On top of that, the Magok Central Research Institute will be completed in the first half of this year. The institute is expected to become the company's second growth base together with the new European plant. The institute building will have 10 floors -- eight floors above ground and two below -- and a total floor space of 57,146 square meters. The research center will consist of an R&D center, a performance research center, and a material research center that will perform tasks such as product design, forecasts, simulation and basic application research.

“The Magok Central Research Institute will serve as the company's R&D hub that integrates and manages six domestic and overseas research institutes -- the Yangsan Production Technology Research Institute and the Changnyeong Technology Research Institute in Korea, the European Technology Research Institute in Germany and three technology research institutes, each in the Czech Republic, the United States and China,” a Nexen Tire official said.